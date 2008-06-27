Feedly Turns Google Reader into a Social Start Page



Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Create a start page with a wider view of your Google Reader feeds and social contacts with Feedly, a free Firefox extension. The add-on's main service is spinning your Google Reader feeds into a more magazine-like spread, letting you browse over multiple categories, glimpse post pictures, and have all your read items sync back to Reader. The navigation bar also creates tabs for the Twitter friends you're following, and offers serious customisation for layout, item sharing, and other features. The extension adds a distractingly orange button to your navigation bar, but you can simply bookmark its chrome pages if you want to nix it. Feedly is a free download, works wherever Firefox does.