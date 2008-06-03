Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Fancy an Eee PC for $327?

If you've been tempted by the thought of an Eee PC, here's a good local deal: Catch Of The Day is selling off the original 7.9in Xandros Linux model for $327 plus shipping. To our way of thinking, even at $499, the Eee is a killer buy; with this kind of saving, you'd want to get in quick. 

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Comments

  • Ogremindes Guest

    This came through on the RSS feed about an hour too late to be useful.

    0
  • Angus Kidman Guest

    Sorry about that -- it only came to my attention late in the day. Hopefully it might inspire some more general bargains, as it implies pretty heavily that retailers will entirely stop stocking the 7.9in model in favour of the 900.

    0
  • Cameron Moon Guest

    WOW! Thats awsome!!! I can get an eeePC for under 400 bucks....wait....no, I can get a Philips Magic 5 Plain Paper Fax Machine.... :|

    0
  • JessT Guest

    Great buy!

    I've been waiting to get a laptop, and always been quite intrigued by the eeePC.

    I have a COD tab always open in FF, but hadn't checked it until I'd seen this post. Cheers for that!

    I'm planning on installing Ubuntu 7.10 onto it (once I've had a looky at the Xandros installation first, of course).

    Should be lots of fun! Thanks for the post ;)

    0
  • Sarah Stokely Guest

    Hey guys,
    Via my friend Nay:
    "shopbot is reporting cheapest available at $366 - so we can still buy it without spending a hell of a lot more, but without the tight deadline."

    I hope that helps someone. :)

    0
  • edawnedsram Guest

    Waiting for it to arrive so I can play.
    CoD starts at 12 noon for 24 hours for the unitiated but the really good bargains go quickly.
    Not affiliated in any way just a satified customer

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles