Fancy an Eee PC for $327?

If you've been tempted by the thought of an Eee PC, here's a good local deal: Catch Of The Day is selling off the original 7.9in Xandros Linux model for $327 plus shipping. To our way of thinking, even at $499, the Eee is a killer buy; with this kind of saving, you'd want to get in quick.

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.