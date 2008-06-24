Evernote 3.0 Polishes Interface, Adds Mac Client

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows/Mac: Evernote 3.0, the latest version of the note synchronisation service, has opened up to public beta. Most of the same web, phone, and desktop functionality remains from its previous incarnation is still there, but new to Evernote are a redesigned web interface with drag-and-drop organisation, and software for your smartphone that can automatically send snapshots to your account. Even free users get access to Evernote's OCR scanners, meaning you can later search for text inside pictures you took. The free version of Evernote offers 40 MB of uploads per month and non-guaranteed OCR access; $45 per year gets you 500 MB/month and better support and features. Evernote is available for Windows and Mac desktops, on the web, and for Windows Mobile phones.

Evernote [via Webware]

