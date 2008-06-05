Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Enable Flash in Firefox Portable

Windows only: You're in Internet Explorer-only IT lockdown, so of course you're using portable Firefox—but you don't have rights to run the Flash installation program to hook up flashy web pages in the 'fox. Luckily, when you're on a computer that already has Flash installed, you can enjoy Flash on the go with a simple trick that enables Flash in Firefox Portable.

  1. Copy these two files: flashplayer.xpt and NPSWF32.dll from the default install directory (usually c:\Windows\system32\Macromedia\Flash\)
  2. Paste them in the following folder in your portable installation of Firefox \App\firefox\plugins\
  3. Restart Firefox and check out a page with Flash content on it.

Got any other Firefox Portable tweaks that make life in IT lockdown more bearable? Let us know in the comments.

Installing Flash on Firefox Portable with no Installer [Acid Labs]

Comments

  • vijay Guest

    how to disable in portable firefox.exe, i am using
    proxy server ,so don't use portable firefox.exe,
    any body disabled in regedit and any idea give me

    by
    vijay

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles