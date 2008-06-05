Enable Flash in Firefox Portable

Windows only: You're in Internet Explorer-only IT lockdown, so of course you're using portable Firefox—but you don't have rights to run the Flash installation program to hook up flashy web pages in the 'fox. Luckily, when you're on a computer that already has Flash installed, you can enjoy Flash on the go with a simple trick that enables Flash in Firefox Portable.

Copy these two files: flashplayer.xpt and NPSWF32.dll from the default install directory (usually c:\Windows\system32\Macromedia\Flash\ ) Paste them in the following folder in your portable installation of Firefox \App\firefox\plugins\ Restart Firefox and check out a page with Flash content on it.

Got any other Firefox Portable tweaks that make life in IT lockdown more bearable? Let us know in the comments.