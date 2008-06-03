Enable Advanced Permissions Dialog in Nautilus

Right-clicking a folder in Nautilus, the default file browser in Ubuntu and other GNOME-based Linux distributions, gives you a "Permissions" tab that aims to be simplistic, but can be somewhat confusing for anyone trying to open up a folder. The Tombuntu blog points out a one-click tweak to enable an "advanced," straight-forward permissions dialog. Launch the gconf-editor (using Alt+F2) and browse to the following preference:

/apps/nautilus/preferences/show_advanced_permissions

Hit the checkbox, and you've got a more powerful permission-setting dialog. Hit the link below for a command line version and more details.