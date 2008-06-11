Embed iCal Calendars on Your Desktop as Text

Mac user Adam Laiacano came up with a neat way to embed his iCal calendar on his desktop—in text, using our favourite text calendar, Remind. You've already seen how to keep your calendar in plain text with Remind, and embed it on your desktop using GeekTool. Laiacano came up with AppleScript that converts his iCal calendar into Remind-friendly files to get the best of both worlds—the pretty iCal GUI, and the GeekTool text heads-up display. After the jump, see Laiacano's desktop in full and get the script.



Laiacano added this photo to the Lifehacker Tip Testers group pool—if you're using anything you've learned here at Lifehacker in your life, take a photo or short video and add it, too!