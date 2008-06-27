eBay puts off compulsory PayPal again

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

ebay.gifIt may have taken a while to gets its internal systems in order, but eBay now seems to have accepted that it's not going to be easy to make PayPal the sole payment method available to Australian sellers. Having previously deferred the plan until July 15, eBay has now officially held off on banning other payment methods until further notice. While it remains a requirement to include PayPal as an option, other methods — such as bank deposits, money orders, cheques, or rival payment systems — are now back on the table. Why eBay didn't simply stick to this plan in the first place rather than shredding its brand remains a mystery we may never solve.

