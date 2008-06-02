eBay jumps on the virtual help bandwagon

National Australia Bank isn't the only major site looking to use automated chat services to handle common queries. eBay is also continuing with its trial of "Emma", a virtual agent who is "able to answer the most frequently asked questions". Presumably she's getting a lot of queries about how to set up PayPal right now. For eBay, this is almost certainly a good thing: the site has virtually no support staff in Australia (certainly none for the average punter), so anything that speeds you forward in the queue for US tech assistance has to be helpful.