eBay drops insertion fees as end of FY looms

eBay Australia is holding one of its periodic discounted sales, not charging insertion fees for listings under $9.99 between June 26 and June 29. (Regular insertion fees for that kind of price range between 30 cents and 50 cents.)

Now, whether this is a standard end of financial year sale or an attempt to boost traffic in the face of everyone getting annoyed by its klutzy handling of the compulsory PayPal debacle is open to speculation. But we will point out that any auction listed during this period will be allowed to accept a range of payment methods, so it could be a good chance to offload that heap of semi-usable stuff you've been meaning to get rid of and save a little into the bargain.