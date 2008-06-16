Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

eBay delays PayPal rollout

ebay.gifAs would be expected after the ACCC rejected its initial proposal, eBay Australia has now officially stepped back from banning all payment methods other than PayPal from June 17. The auction giant still hopes to push through the plan, but has deferred its implementation until July 15. Despite the gung-ho tone of its on-site communication, the plan is only likely to proceed if eBay can convince the ACCC that the safety benefits of its proposal outweigh the competitive concerns — and if it had convincing evidence for that, why didn't the scheme go through the first time around?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles