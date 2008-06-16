eBay delays PayPal rollout

As would be expected after the ACCC rejected its initial proposal, eBay Australia has now officially stepped back from banning all payment methods other than PayPal from June 17. The auction giant still hopes to push through the plan, but has deferred its implementation until July 15. Despite the gung-ho tone of its on-site communication, the plan is only likely to proceed if eBay can convince the ACCC that the safety benefits of its proposal outweigh the competitive concerns — and if it had convincing evidence for that, why didn't the scheme go through the first time around?