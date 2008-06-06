Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Eat Real Food, Not "Recovery" Products, After Serious Exercise

The New York Times interviews experienced athletes and researchers and finds that the wealth of so-called "recovery" drinks and protein bars, are mostly over-hyped. During and after a long exercise period, like a marathon or lengthy bike ride, you don't need specialised products, or a four-to-one carbohydrate/protein mix, to boost your performance:

Dr. Rennie said that 10 to 15 grams of protein is probably adequate for any adult. And you don't need a special drink or energy bar to get it. One egg has 6 grams of protein. Two ounces of chicken has more than 12 grams.

Fruit, water, and fruit juice also work well after hard workouts, the article notes, and don't have to be taken within any certain window after the exercise. Photo by epimetheus.

Real Thought for Food for Long Workouts [New York Times]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles