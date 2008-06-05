Easy2Add Creates Outlook Events from Plain English

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Create new appointments in Outlook with plain English using freeware application Easy2Add. Similar to Google Calendar's Quick Add feature, just invoke Easy2Add (it comes in either system tray or Vista sidebar form), enter in a simple sentence like "Meeting with Gina on Monday at 2pm," and the application automatically translates and adds the event to your Outlook calendar. The application supports one-time events, recurring events ("every Tuesday"), and user-definable defaults for setting length of appointments if not specified. Easy2Add is freeware, Windows only.

  • Leadeye Guest

    I'm the most amused by the fact that the pic says Lunch at 6pm. Either an amusing touch, or some who likes to work really late :P

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

