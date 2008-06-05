Easy2Add Creates Outlook Events from Plain English



Windows only: Create new appointments in Outlook with plain English using freeware application Easy2Add. Similar to Google Calendar's Quick Add feature, just invoke Easy2Add (it comes in either system tray or Vista sidebar form), enter in a simple sentence like "Meeting with Gina on Monday at 2pm," and the application automatically translates and adds the event to your Outlook calendar. The application supports one-time events, recurring events ("every Tuesday"), and user-definable defaults for setting length of appointments if not specified. Easy2Add is freeware, Windows only.