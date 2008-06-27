Easily Manage Firefox 3 Keyword Quick Searches

You already know how to set up Firefox quick searches by right-clicking in a web page's search box—like on the Google home page—and choosing "Add a keyword for this search." Now in Firefox 3, you can manage search engine keywords in Firefox's built-in search box. Hit the down arrow next to the currently selected engine and choose "Manage Search Engines." There you can view, add, and edit keywords—like w for Wikipedia. Once you've got a quick search set up, just type it and your query into the location bar. For example, typing w Lifehacker will run a search on Wikipedia for Lifehacker. Update: You can't edit or manage bookmark keywords here, just keywords associated with the engines in the search box.