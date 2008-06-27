Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Easily Manage Firefox 3 Keyword Quick Searches

You already know how to set up Firefox quick searches by right-clicking in a web page's search box—like on the Google home page—and choosing "Add a keyword for this search." Now in Firefox 3, you can manage search engine keywords in Firefox's built-in search box. Hit the down arrow next to the currently selected engine and choose "Manage Search Engines." There you can view, add, and edit keywords—like w for Wikipedia. Once you've got a quick search set up, just type it and your query into the location bar. For example, typing w Lifehacker will run a search on Wikipedia for Lifehacker. Update: You can't edit or manage bookmark keywords here, just keywords associated with the engines in the search box.

[via Cybernet]

Comments

  • T J Guest

    I thought this makes the quicksearch switch to the site corresponding to the keyword. I.e i typed "w" and it didn't switch to wikipedia (once i added that as its keyword).

    Instead when i highlight a word and press "w" wikipedia comes up. Was that suppose to be the function. If so how do i do what i'm trying to do in the first sentance?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles