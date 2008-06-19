Dumpr Applies Photo Effects Online

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Web-based photo editor Dumpr adds quick effects to photos like the Lifehacker Rubik's Cube included here, created in under 10 seconds. Upload photos to Dumpr from your computer, or grab them from Flickr or any photo URL. The real timesaver Dumpr provides is the quick link panel beside each picture it renders, which lets you quickly inject your edited photos into Facebook, Blogger, Wordpress, and more. If you're looking for a more robust online editor to crop, resize, and apply filters, check out previously posted Wiredness.

Dumpr [via Chris Brogan]

