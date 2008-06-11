Download Google Trends to a Spreadsheet

One of our favourite Google products you forgot all about—Google Trends—now offers comparison data as a CSV spreadsheet-friendly file. You've got to be signed into your Google Account to see the "Export this page as a CSV file" link. Here's the Google Trends comparison of searches for "GTD" versus "Lifehacker".
