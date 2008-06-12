Does Ten's new no-credit policy give viewers enough credit?

We're used to TV stations cramming the credits with ads for upcoming programs, but Ten is now taking it a step further: for new local programs, it's telling producers not to include any end-of-show credits at all. The Australian's Media section reports that the change is designed to ensure people don't switch over between shows, or, as a spokesperson ludicrously put it, "maximise accelerated audience flow". (One way to prevent channel change would be showing better-quality productions and not using Kyle Sandilands, but I digress.)

Given you can grab most show credits on IMDb, this isn't much of an informational concern (though it would be nice if the Australian coverage was more comprehensive). But I can't help thinking that Ten's missing the bigger picture. In an era where people increasingly download shows to watch later, just how relevant is transitioning the audience to the next show anyway?

Ten cuts credits to lure viewers