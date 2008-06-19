Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

DiskAid Transfers Files Between Your Computer and iPhone


Windows/Mac OS X only: Freeware application DiskAid enables iPhone and iPod touch owners to use their devices as an external hard drive. Install DiskAid, plug in your iPod touch or iPhone, and watch as it detects your device and lets you to copy files and portable applications to and from it. You won't be able to upload images or songs to the device and be able to listen to them or view them on-device, but with DiskAid, you can transfer files like documents and portable apps from your Mac to your iPhone and then to your PC. (Here's how to transfer songs from any iPod to your computer.) DiskAid does not require you to jailbreak your device and works from the get-go. DiskAid is a freeware download for Windows and Mac OS X. Thanks, Jay!

