Disable Blinking Text in Firefox

If blinking text on a web page is threatening to give you a seizure—or just making your head hurt—you can disable it in Firefox with a simple configuration tweak. No extension or user script required: just type
about:config in Firefox's address bar, press the "I'll be careful, I promise!" button, and then in the Filter field, enter
browser.blink_allowed. Change the value for that key from true to false, and you're good to go, no more blinking, ever again. Thanks, David!
