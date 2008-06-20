Disable Blinking Text in Firefox



If blinking text on a web page is threatening to give you a seizure—or just making your head hurt—you can disable it in Firefox with a simple configuration tweak. No extension or user script required: just type about:config in Firefox's address bar, press the "I'll be careful, I promise!" button, and then in the Filter field, enter browser.blink_allowed . Change the value for that key from true to false, and you're good to go, no more blinking, ever again. Thanks, David!