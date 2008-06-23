Despite delays, eBay still trying to force PayPal

Although eBay Australia was asked by the ACCC not to implement its plans for compulsory PayPal on June 17, delaying the scheme until at least July 15 and quite possibly indefinitely, it seems that the left hand doesn't know what the right hand is doing at the auction giant. Alex Kidman at APC reports that many attempts to list items for auction are still producing messages saying only PayPal can be used as a payment method. An eBay spokesperson essentially blamed human error for the problem. Bottom line? The listings still work, apparently, but this doesn't make eBay look very organised. It might make sense to have that eBay virtual garage sale while you've definitely still got a choice, but don't be fooled by the on-screen messages.

eBay forces users onto PayPal-only auctions early ... by mistake [APC]