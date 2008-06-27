Dashwire Syncs Your Windows Mobile Phone to the Web

Windows Mobile phones only: Web based service Dashwire syncs your Windows Mobile phone data to the web site with a Dashwire applet you install on your phone. Dashwire backs up and syncs photos, videos, text messages, ringtones, bookmarks, speed dials, contacts, and call logs automatically and makes them accessible in your online Dashwire account.

Sync your phone's contents to Dashwire either through your mobile data plan, Bluetooth, or Wi-Fi. (Use a Wi-Fi connection the first time, which will speed up the initial sync.) In addition to syncing and remote cell phone data backup, Dashwire also has a social element built in: you can share photos and video from your dashboard via SMS, email, or through Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, Friendfeed, Bebo, or the Dashwire web site itself. Dashwire is free to register and use, and currently runs on Windows Mobile 5 and 6 phones; Symbian and BlackBerry support is in the works.