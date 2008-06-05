Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Create Shortcuts to Turn Vista's Firewall On/Off

Certain networking or file-sharing programs will always bump up against Windows Vista's super-finicky firewall, and turning it off is no one-click affair. The How-To Geek has a useful addition to what, by now, might be a collection of Vista shortcuts: Turning the firewall on and off with a quick double-click. Hit the link below for a guide on making on and off shortcuts, complete with icons that make it clear what you're doing.

Create a Shortcut Icon or Hotkey to Turn Windows Vista Firewall On or Off [The How-To Geek]

