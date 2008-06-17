Create a Password-Protected Outlook Data File

The Online Tech Tips site has a helpful step-by-step guide for creating encrypted, password-protected data files in Outlook. Walk through the steps and you'll learn how to create a stash for your sensitive emails that no passerby, or network hacker, can get into without some serious effort. If you're really looking to keep your Outlook data out of prying eyes and hands, read how to create encrypted backups of your data on a USB drive.
