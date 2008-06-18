Create a Mac-Like Dashboard in Linux with Google Gadgets

The Tombuntu blog details how to install and get more from the recently-released Google Gadgets for Linux in Ubuntu or other Debian-based Linux distributions. The non-compilation instructions alone are worth a read, but the post points out a pretty nifty Compiz tweak that adds puts Gadgets on an OS X-like switchable screen. Make sure you've got the
compizconfig-settings-manager package installed in Ubuntu, and then:
Launch System->Preferences->Advanced Desktop Effects Settings. Enable the Widget Layer plugin, and enter its preferences screen. Select the Behaviour tab, and type the following into the Widget Windows text box:
class=Ggl-gtk
You've now got gadgets hidden away until you press F9 (or another key you assign) to activate them.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink