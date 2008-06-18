Create a Mac-Like Dashboard in Linux with Google Gadgets

The Tombuntu blog details how to install and get more from the recently-released Google Gadgets for Linux in Ubuntu or other Debian-based Linux distributions. The non-compilation instructions alone are worth a read, but the post points out a pretty nifty Compiz tweak that adds puts Gadgets on an OS X-like switchable screen. Make sure you've got the compizconfig-settings-manager package installed in Ubuntu, and then:

Launch System->Preferences->Advanced Desktop Effects Settings. Enable the Widget Layer plugin, and enter its preferences screen. Select the Behaviour tab, and type the following into the Widget Windows text box: class=Ggl-gtk

You've now got gadgets hidden away until you press F9 (or another key you assign) to activate them.