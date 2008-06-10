Create a Custom Control Panel

The Simplehelp blog posts a Windows customisation idea that's easy for anyone to make and potentially really helpful to anyone who does regular system tweaking. By simply dragging the items from your Control Panel that you actually use into a new folder with a familiar icon, you make a no-nonsense Start Menu shortcut that's easy to access. Hit the link for detailed instructions and screenshots, and note that the instructions should work for Windows XP as well, despite the post title.