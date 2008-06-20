Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Could You Go Email-Free Once a Week?

An NPR story delves into the double-edged nature of email, and profiles one firm, U.S. Cellular, that's absolved its workers from having to look at (or respond to, obviously) company emails on Fridays. Drastic measure, or realistic compromise against mindless hours of just click-click-clicking through unimportant chatter? Let's hear from our mail-savvy readers, though: would a day off from email feel like a blessing, or leave you feeling entirely disconnected? How could you plan a day of non-response into your weekly schedule, with software or other time-management techniques? Let's hear your thoughts, and maybe your wishes, in the comments. Photo by respres.

E-Mail: Taking Fridays Off [NPR]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles