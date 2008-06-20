Could You Go Email-Free Once a Week?

An NPR story delves into the double-edged nature of email, and profiles one firm, U.S. Cellular, that's absolved its workers from having to look at (or respond to, obviously) company emails on Fridays. Drastic measure, or realistic compromise against mindless hours of just click-click-clicking through unimportant chatter? Let's hear from our mail-savvy readers, though: would a day off from email feel like a blessing, or leave you feeling entirely disconnected? How could you plan a day of non-response into your weekly schedule, with software or other time-management techniques? Let's hear your thoughts, and maybe your wishes, in the comments. Photo by respres.