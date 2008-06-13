Could more messages stop you wasting time?

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

A new article in Business Week looks at a familiar and not very convincing theme — the amount that time-wasting and stuffing around can cost a business. But in an unexpected twist, it also looks at how technologies can also be used to help prioritise our activities at work, assessing the potential cost to productivity of a given interruption and perhaps sending an IM for truly urgent and useful tasks. It's an interesting concept, even if you can't help thinking that no human being could be expected to be productive 100% of the time whatever the state of their office Internet connection,

