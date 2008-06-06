Copy Handler Speeds Up File Copying, Adds More Control

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Free, open-source application Copy Handler speeds up Windows file transfers up to seven times in addition to providing advanced features for copying and moving files, like pausing, resuming, and restarting transfers. Similar to previously mentioned TeraCopy, Copy Handler is a perfect tool for improving the default copy-and-move operations that your computer performs daily, especially if you're frequently moving large files. With optional integration directly with your normal copy-and-paste shortcuts and right-click menu, the app can even auto-resume transfers on error or on system restarts. Apart from all of that, Copy Handler is also wildly customisable and provides several different views depending on how much power you need for any given copy. Copy Handler is free, Windows only.

Copy Handler [via FreewareGenius]

