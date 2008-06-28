Coollector Catalogs Your Movie Collection

Windows only: Cataloging utility Coollector tracks your movie collection, including flicks you've seen but don't own and DVDs you've loaned to others. Unlike other programs of its ilk, Coollector comes preloaded with an enormous database of movies, directors, actors, and actresses. Entering movies from your collection is a breeze with an easy-to-use search function. Coollector goes beyond simple cataloging by tracking movies you've seen but aren't on your own shelf, which fills in the database of your cinematic tastes. Coollector also includes a tracking system for DVDs you have loaned out. For a visual treat, you can integrate previously mentioned PicLens into Coollector to get a slick Cover Flow interface to your searches and collection browsing. Coollector is a free download for Windows only.