Control Windows Media Centre With Keyboard Shortcuts

If you have a keyboard hooked up to your Windows Media Centre computer, you'll beat out any remote user with this collection of 42 keyboard shortcuts courtesy of the Simple Help blog. Hopping between live TV, recorded TV, and then jumping to the Guide is as simple as using the following shortcuts:

Ctrl+T = Go to Live TV

Ctrl+O = Go to Recorded TV

Ctrl+G = Go to the Guide

Ctrl+R = Record a TV show

Ctrl+P = Pause a TV show

While they note the list is for Vista Home Premium or Vista Ultimate media centre users, the list of shortcuts appears to have few if any variations from the list of XP Media Centre shortcuts. Would you use the keyboard to control your media centre? Share your media centre tips in the comments!