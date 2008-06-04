Control PowerPoint Presentations with Your Voice

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

If you've started controlling your PC with your voice but were looking for more ways you can take advantage of speech recognition to make your computer do things, blogger and Microsoft employee Rob Chambers publishes a handful of free macros you can add to your Speech Macros folder to execute any time. For example, Rob's Next Slide macro advances a PowerPoint presentation when you say "Next slide" and goes back when you say "Previous slide."

He's also published a Tell Me the Weather Forecast macro that reads you the forecast when you say, for example, "What is the weather like in Seattle?" Rob's macros all offer clever ways you can put speech recognition macros to good use, and all you have to do to get started with them is install WSR Macros and put the macro files in your Speech Macros folder. Not bad. If you've put together any useful macros of your own since reading our guide to WSR Macros, let's hear about it in the comments. Thanks Brian!

Speech Recognition Macros [Rob's Rhapsody]

