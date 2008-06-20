Colourise Feed Items in Google Reader

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

All platforms running Firefox with Greasemonkey: Add a little colour to your RSS feeds with the Google Reader Colorful List view script. This Greasemonkey user script turns each feed item a different colour which depends upon the feed name, offering a fun way to visually ID feeds from the same source in a folder's list view, as shown. Of course, if you read your feeds one source at a time instead of interleaving them, they'll all appear to be the same uniform colour. The Google Reader Colorful List View is a free download that requires Firefox and the Greasemonkey extension.

Google Reader - Colorful List View [Userscripts.org via Google Operating System]

