Cocoalicious Is Your Dedicated Del.icio.us Browser

Mac OS X only: Free, open-source application Cocoalicious is a dedicated browser for navigating your bookmarks from social bookmarking site del.icio.us. The app provides a three-pane browsing interface similar to many newsreaders, with tags on the left, bookmark titles on top, and a browser window below displaying each bookmark as you click on it. You can quickly search your bookmarks—including title, description, and tags—through an as-you-type search box, and adding a new bookmark in Cocoalicious will automatically sync up to your del.icio.us account. The download page even has a bookmarklet you can use to send bookmarks directly to Cocoalicious, which supports tag autocompletion and all that good stuff. Cocoalicious is free, Mac OS X only.

Cocoalicious [Sci-Fi Hi-fi]

