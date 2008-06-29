Cocoalicious Is Your Dedicated Del.icio.us Browser

Mac OS X only: Free, open-source application Cocoalicious is a dedicated browser for navigating your bookmarks from social bookmarking site del.icio.us. The app provides a three-pane browsing interface similar to many newsreaders, with tags on the left, bookmark titles on top, and a browser window below displaying each bookmark as you click on it. You can quickly search your bookmarks—including title, description, and tags—through an as-you-type search box, and adding a new bookmark in Cocoalicious will automatically sync up to your del.icio.us account. The download page even has a bookmarklet you can use to send bookmarks directly to Cocoalicious, which supports tag autocompletion and all that good stuff. Cocoalicious is free, Mac OS X only.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink