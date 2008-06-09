Close Multiple Growl Notifications with an Option-Click

The Tech-Recipes tips blog points out a handy shortcut that some users of the super-handy Growl Mac OS X notification tool might not know. Rather than closing every individual notification that piles up while you're away from your desktop (assuming you've configured Growl to leave notifications on the desktop), you can simply option-click on any individual "close" (x) icon to wipe them all away. Good for quickly getting back to work after a quick browse of your Growl notices.