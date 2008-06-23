Clean Pen Marks Off Your Hands with a Teabag

Whether you've got ink blots on your hands from working too hard or snagging that cutie's number at the concert last night, there's a better way to scrub it off than plain old soap and water. Use a cool teabag instead like my friend James in the video above. For more urawaza, see my previously posted five secret Japanese tricks to make life better.
This cure for ink is brilliant! 5 mls of black epson ink had spilled on my desk and hands and I thought I was stuck with black hands for weeks! Tried Solvol soap, metho, nail polish remover ... I was desperate. Thank goodness for Google, the tea bags worked instantly! And yes, I let my tea bag cool first! I am a coffee drinker - now I know there is a use for tea bags after all! Thank you thank you thank you!