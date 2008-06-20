Checklist for wireless broadband buyers

OK, you've picked out a wireless broadband plan you can afford, checked the coverage is OK for your home and office, and made sure it works with your chosen operating system. Reckon you're done? Not so fast, Speedy Gonzales. No matter who you want to buy from, there's a few simple steps you can take to make sure the transaction goes smoothly.
Ring ahead to check if what you want is in stock. Not very electronic,
but it'll save a wasted trip. Most phone stores are franchisees and
only have limited stock of most items. Ordering online circumvents that
problem but adds a delivery delay.
Allocate plenty of time. Setting up wireless broadband on your PC is a lot faster than buying it. Even if there's no-one else in the store, you can expect to spend up to half an hour dealing with the credit checks and sign-up forms. Avoid weekends if you can, the queues are almost always longer.
Stock yourself up with suitable ID. You'll need photographic proof of who you are, evidence of your address, and a credit card or two. A drivers' licence can handle both the first two points, and possibly as a result most systems are ill-equipped to handle people (like me) who don't have one. A passport plus a utilities bill (less than three months old) is the next-best choice. The requirements may not be quite as onerous if you already have a service from that provider, but why take the risk? Don't be like me this week and have to return to the store twice to get the deal done.
Remember, you have a cooling-off period. If the device doesn't work, contact technical support. After all, you're most likely on a contract, so make them work for the money. And if it still doesn't work, take it back and seek a refund — signing a contract doesn't obviate the need for sold goods to be fit for purpose.
"And if it still doesn't work, take it back and seek a refund -- signing a contract doesn't obviate the need for sold goods to be fit for purpose."
But try and keep your cool. From experience working in phone shops I can tell you that often the employee you're speaking to is extremely limited in what they can do. We can usually replace the hardware on the spot, but if you took your time returning it (usually after a 14 day period) it HAS to be sent off for repair, no ifs or buts, and you'll almost certainly be without the hardware for a few weeks (this applies to mobile phones too). This is NOT grounds to cancel the contract, and no amount of yelling at the employee will change that. We'll do all we can to get the hardware back to you as soon as we can. Same goes for if we don't have the replacement hardware in stock. We'll try and get one for you asap, but again, this isn't grounds for you to cancel the contract.
Again, we're extremely limited to what we can do. I can tell you the employee in the store has absolutely no authority to cancel your contract anyway. If you run in to problems, contact the telco's customer service line directly to make a complaint (but again, be friendly to the person on the other end, they're more likely to help you) and/or contact the TIO, if it comes to that.