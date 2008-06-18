Cheat Sheet for Power Naps

The Boston Globe's website has a great infographic that explains covers just about all the basics of energy-restoring naps—when to take them, how long to doze for, how to set up a good nap environment, and much more. It's a little low-resolution for printing, so anybody who can find a scan of the original feature would be a hero to those of us with a need for some mind-clearing shut-eye now and again.
i believe they provide a money back guarantee, so if not satisfied, send it back and get your $20 spot back. Doubt you will find the need to send back, but who knows. I do like NAP26 though!