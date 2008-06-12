Cheap Eee PCs still up for grabs

A week after first launching the deal and then extending it, Catch Of The Day still seems to be offering the original Eee PC for $327 (plus $15 shipping). If you want a portable notebook, or just an easy chance to experiment with Linux, it's not going to get any cheaper than this.

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.