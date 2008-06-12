Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Cheap Eee PCs still up for grabs

A week after first launching the deal and then extending it, Catch Of The Day still seems to be offering the original Eee PC for $327 (plus $15 shipping). If you want a portable notebook, or just an easy chance to experiment with Linux, it's not going to get any cheaper than this.

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Comments

  • Christian Guest

    3 posts about this? You guys are either in bed with 'catch of the day' or you are running seriously low on post topics.

    0
  • Jeff Guest

    Thanks for posting this!!

    I hadnt been frequenting lifehacker everyday and missed out the last 2 times. Got it this time!

    Cheers again

    0
  • Jess T Guest

    @Christian;
    "3 posts about this? You guys are either in bed with 'catch of the day' or you are running seriously low on post topics."

    Mate, I doubt either of your assumptions are correct, it's just a great deal!

    I've had mine ordered from the first post, and am eagerly awaiting it to arrive tomorrow (was shipped yesterday).

    0
  • Jeff Guest

    @JESS

    Did you order yours on the 3rd?

    I ordered mine on the 12th at night and I am very impatient. Did yours take nearly 2 weeks to reach you?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles