Cheap Eee PC rides again

When we noted the $327 Eee PC earlier in the week, the offer ran out before many readers saw it — so we're pleased to report that Catch Of The Day is reprising the deal. Clearly the original Eee is now in runout mode, so even after this offer runs out, shop around online to look for a deal — there's no logic in paying $499 any more. More Aussie Eee tip goodness coming soon too.

