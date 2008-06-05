Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Cheap Eee PC rides again

When we noted the $327 Eee PC earlier in the week, the offer ran out before many readers saw it — so we're pleased to report that Catch Of The Day is reprising the deal. Clearly the original Eee is now in runout mode, so even after this offer runs out, shop around online to look for a deal — there's no logic in paying $499 any more. More Aussie Eee tip goodness coming soon too.

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Comments

  • PaulC Guest

    Oh damnit. Why is my wallet empty right NOW?

    That is a great, great deal, and would be perfect for me to take overseas (soon).

    Ahhhh well.
    Thanks for pointing it out anyway ;-)

    0
  • James Guest

    OK you've convinced me. I just bought one. To be honest I've been thinking about one for a while, but your post tipped me over the edge. I'm heading off to 10 weeks in Europe soon and I think this will be just the thing. The instant connection to wireless hotspots probably also tipped me over the edge. Starbucks Stockholm, here I come!

    0
  • lostincanberra Guest

    Well, As one who is hopelessly addicted to electronic toys, I'd already been to the COTD site and pressed the wallet-emptying button before the first 'heads-up' here. Looking forward to getting it in the mail.

    It's funny - I've never liked using laptops/notebooks yet I'm happy to be heading into Eee-land. Maybe I'm accepting the screen/mouse/keyboard trade off more readily with something this size and weight. I've never been too keen on PDAs either.

    Of course, the functionality/price ratio could be a factor too...

    0
  • Ben Guest

    Take an eeePC to europe. My wife and I did. Wifi was readily available so you can do your banking without worrying about spyware on some cafe's pc. There were plenty of unsecured wifi networks in Italy and greece. Inet is cheaper at a cafe if you have your own machine. It was also used for downloading the camera cards onto a 2.5 inch external HDD.(BTW that HDD and its photos became more important or irreplaceable than my passport). We were away for 14 weeks so the built in webcam for video conferencing really helped keep home sickeness away. For the money, it really paid for its self. If in a years time I replace it and go buy a better netbook - I can still hand someone else a useful PC.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles