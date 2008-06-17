Changes in store for Skype

Something is afoot at Skype, it seems (and not necessarily the endlessly rumoured selloff by eBay). The company is scheduling media and blogger briefings on a "fundamental change" for later in the week, pitched this way: "Now it's time for our most exciting change since inception, designed to inspire even more conversations." No idea what that means (social networking is the obvious target), though rumours will surely emerge before any official announcement. We'll keep you posted.