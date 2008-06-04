Can I get torrents on DVD for a fee?

Dear Lifehacker,

Do you know of any online services where you can specify a list of torrents, and your credit card number, and you can have a disc set mailed to you with the results? Sometimes I can imagine this being faster than a download and certainly less hassle for some people. I searched Google with no luck, but I thought if such a thing exists, Lifehacker will know about it.

Signed, Pressed For Time, Hungry For Torrents

Our own searches on this topic also turned up nothing, but to be honest that's not surprising. The popularity of torrenting doesn't change the fact that the majority of material exchanged online in this way is a blatant violation of copyright law. The fact that individuals continue to get away with it is down to two factors: firstly, it's difficult and fiddly (if not impossible) to track down a single person responsible for a particular torrent, and secondly, for the most part, no-one really makes money from it, so a legal action wouldn't profit anyone much. (Some people argue that torrents simply provide access to material that they could legally access by other means and might even have paid for in another format, though it's hard to see how that applies to just-broadcast shows that might never reach Australia.)

Setting up a paid-for torrent service that accepted credit cards would eliminate both those factors. The credit card payment facility would make it trivially easy for copyright holders to track down the owners of the business, and those owners could hardly claim that they weren't making money off someone else's work. So it's a poor business plan.

Even assuming someone wanted to try their luck running such a service in a country where law enforcement was lax, consumers would be foolish to try it. Firstly, the content of torrents isn't guaranteed; someone unscrupulous could send out the same DVD to everyone with the files renamed to match the order and you'd basically have no grounds to complain. Secondly (and more importantly), why would you want to trust a business that's already engaging in criminal behaviour and going out of its way to be untraceable with your credit card details?