Burn More Calories in Less Time with Interval Exercises

Yahoo Health says the secret to optimizing a short workout and burning more calories in less time lies in interval training.

Study subjects who spent just 20 minutes mixing sprints with jogging lost three times the fat off their legs and butt in 15 weeks, compared to those who jogged steadily for 40 minutes, research from the University of New South Wales in Sydney finds. Intervals may spark fat-mobilizing hormones, and they amp your cardio capacity so your future runs will actually feel easier.

Interval training isn't a new idea by any means, but if you're crunched for time and are looking to get the most from your workout, intervals might be the perfect choice. Before you head out the door, be sure to put together an interval running iTunes playlist. Photo by espinr.

Burn More Calories in Less Time [Yahoo Health]

