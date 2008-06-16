Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Build a tower, win web kudos and cash

If your desk is threatening to collapse under a pile of junk, here's a useful incentive to tidy (or at least reorder it): the Coolest Tower contest. Submit a picture of your tower of anything — office files, USB drives, co-workers, leftover lunch scraps — and a continuous voting process ranks the coolest. It's no real surprise that the current leader is constructed entirely from $50 notes; money clearly talks (there's a $100 prize for the winner, apparently). But there's not too many competitors in right now, so why not go for it?

  • Christian Guest

    I cant believe the 50's aren't all lined up the same way. Its driving me nuts. I cant look at it anymore.

