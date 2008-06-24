Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Boxee Is XBMC with Newer Look and Social Flair


Free, open source application Boxee is a new media centre application for the Mac (and soon to be Linux and Windows). Based on the open source media centre application Xbox Media Centre, aka XBMC, which we've covered from it's humble beginnings on the Xbox classic to its move to your Mac and your thumb drive, Boxee completely reskins XBMC and adds a new social element. With Boxee, your local content seamlessly integrates with web content from sites like Last.fm and YouTube, and Boxee shares what you're watching, listening to, and liking with all of your friends.

Currently Boxee is Mac OS X only, but the folks at Boxee say they're working on both Linux and Windows versions. Here's a look at what you can expect from Boxee.

Friends Activity

Whenever your friends watch or recommend something using Boxee, it automatically shares that information at your Boxee dashboard (assuming you're both friends on Boxee).

Simple Integration with Your Desktop Media

Boxee is set up with all of your default media locations as soon as you start it up. Without any configuration, Boxee will detect and present your media nicely organised and complete with poster art and descriptions.

Integration with Online Media

Similarly, Boxee is built to integrate easily with online video, music, and photo sites as well. You can browse and watch YouTube videos, check out a friends Flickr stream, or play music directly from Last.fm.

Social Web Integration

From the Boxee web interface, you can tweak your profile so that your Boxee status updates are pushed out to popular social sites like Twitter, FriendFeed, or your Tumblr blog.

Boxee is currently in a private alpha testing phase, but the application is very usable and they've set up a priority link for Lifehacker readers looking for invites. If you've already got an invite, you can also send out new invites to fellow readers if you're feeling generous.

Boxee.tv

Comments

  • Jona Guest

    When they talk linux I hope they plan on putting together a console compatible version for the PS3 or Wii. There still isn't a neat way of doing this sort of thing on either platform.

    0
  • Charles McNall Guest

    I am super excited about this, i was about to buy a popcorn hour but this is going to be much better.
    If anyone has an invite left please hook me up my gmail login is charlesmcnall . Thank You

    0
  • Andrew Guest

    Glad to see we've made it to LifeHacker Aussie Edition :)

    I'm Andrew and I handle some of boxee's outreach.

    We actually launched the boxee Linux Alpha on Tuesday so if you're interested sign up at www.boxee.tv; we'll get you an invite within the week. (Windows will be coming shortly)

    @Jona - we're open source so if anyone wants to help port boxee to another system, get in contact with us - [email protected]

    Apply for the Alpha and help us make boxee the best media center ever.

    All the best,
    Andrew

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles