Bookmarklets Enable Multiple HTML Signatures in Gmail



Our own Better Gmail 2 Firefox extension makes auto-adding HTML signatures to Gmail messages a breeze, but what if you've got multiple signatures for different types of email? The GeekFG blog has a handy tool that creates bookmarklets out of your HTML signatures and adds them with a single click. Create as many signatures as you need, throw them in a folder on your bookmarks toolbar, and you're good to go. Found a better solution, JavaScript or otherwise, to use multiple Gmail signatures? Let's hear about it in the comments.