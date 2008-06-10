Bookmarklets Enable Multiple HTML Signatures in Gmail

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Our own Better Gmail 2 Firefox extension makes auto-adding HTML signatures to Gmail messages a breeze, but what if you've got multiple signatures for different types of email? The GeekFG blog has a handy tool that creates bookmarklets out of your HTML signatures and adds them with a single click. Create as many signatures as you need, throw them in a folder on your bookmarks toolbar, and you're good to go. Found a better solution, JavaScript or otherwise, to use multiple Gmail signatures? Let's hear about it in the comments.

How to insert HTML signature in Gmail [GeekFG via Download Squad]

