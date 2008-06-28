Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Best (and Worst) Things About Vista?

In honour of Bill Gates' retirement from Microsoft, our brother in blogging Jason Chen lists a few reasons why Windows Vista really isn't that bad, from security, to looks, to gaming abilities. We've given Vista a pretty hard time around here, from our posts on how to make Vista less annoying to implying it copied Mac OS. But what do you think are the best (and worst) things about Vista? Let us know in the comments — and see what Mr. Gates himself really thinks about Vista—after the jump.

One thing you have to give Mr. Gates credit for, it's his honesty (however backhanded) when it comes to Vista. In this short clip from Gizmodo's interview with Gates at CES back in January, he pretty much says that Vista should've been more polished before it shipped.

You sad to see the Gatester go? Or is it time for a new generation of nerds to be in charge of what happens on our desktop? Think Vista really does suck or rule? Air your thoughts in the comments.

Ten Reasons Why Vista Isn't That Bad [Gizmodo]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles