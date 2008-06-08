Become a Lifehacker Tip Tester at Flickr



We just love it when readers try out tricks and tips that we post here on Lifehacker, and now we want to see more of it—and hear how it turned out. We've just created the "Lifehacker Tip Testers" Flickr group, and we're looking for bold readers armed with cameras and hacks in action to join the group, submit photos of the tricks they've installed in their lives, and tell us how they worked out. We'll be subscribed to the group's photo and video pool feed, and we'll feature your handiwork here on the site as the new photos roll in. Right now there are only two members of the group—me, and me—so join up, and add photos and videos of your favourite life hacks to get your name in lights here at Lifehacker! Go. Do. Now. (Thank you.)