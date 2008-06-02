Beating Kevin Rudd's Facebook ban

Pre-election, PM Kevin Rudd was extremely Facebook-friendly; you could even be one of his friends if you got in quick enough. However, a quick visit to his Facebook profile notes "no recent activity", and now it emerges that he's even banned his staff from having Facebook profiles of their own, after pictures from his executive assistant John Fisher's profile were grabbed by newspapers (which annoyingly persist in using the phrase "Facebook site").

Fisher presumably has no choice but to comply if he wants to keep his job, but for the more common workplace Facebook blocks, there are still ways to get your Facebook fix from your desk. Indeed, there's a handy Facebook group listing loads of alternate access options (yeah, we know, if you're blocked you can't access it, but hey, it's a start). Access via your mobile is also an option, though that lacks the satisfaction of making the boss pay for it. If you've got any other strategies for avoiding workplace Facebook blocks, let us know in the comments.