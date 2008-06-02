Beating Kevin Rudd's Facebook ban

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Pre-election, PM Kevin Rudd was extremely Facebook-friendly; you could even be one of his friends if you got in quick enough. However, a quick visit to his Facebook profile notes "no recent activity", and now it emerges that he's even banned his staff from having Facebook profiles of their own, after pictures from his executive assistant John Fisher's profile were grabbed by newspapers (which annoyingly persist in using the phrase "Facebook site").

Fisher presumably has no choice but to comply if he wants to keep his job, but for the more common workplace Facebook blocks, there are still ways to get your Facebook fix from your desk. Indeed, there's a handy Facebook group listing loads of alternate access options (yeah, we know, if you're blocked you can't access it, but hey, it's a start). Access via your mobile is also an option, though that lacks the satisfaction of making the boss pay for it. If you've got any other strategies for avoiding workplace Facebook blocks, let us know in the comments.

  • adam Guest

    depending on how sophisticated your filters are, www.beta.facebook.com often lets you get access to the same features as the regular site (today it's redirecting to www.facebook.com though)

    same goes for individual application areas, since they go through http://apps.facebook.com

  • tgrrr @phraedus

    @Angus: Why is the phrase 'facebook site' annoying?

    Keep up the unique Australian posts, it's bringing much more relevance to visiting this site.

  • Angus Kidman Guest

    The specific phrase that got me going was actually "take down their Facebook websites" -- there's only one Facebook site, which has lots of pages. It's a pretty common media error, and a stupid one given how many people use Facebook. Replace "sites" with "profiles" or "pages" and it's fine. Newspapers face a challenge in attracting younger readers, and I don't think this kind of approach does 'em any favours!

