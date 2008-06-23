Avoid speed cameras with Speedwarnings

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Heading out in the car but don't want to get pulled up by cops or caught out by speed cameras? Speedwarnings offers an SMS update service; text a regional shortcode to receive regular updates on police and camera activity in your area (as tracked by parent company Road Info; there's a phone number for ringing in your own reports). The site also offers the slightly less socially questionable option of fuel price updates for cheap service stations in Mebourne, though at 55 cents a message you'd want to be getting a big discount to make the subscription worthwhile. Speedwarnings currently covers Victoria only. If your GPS supports it, another alternative for general road information (including traffic levels and unexpected accidents) is the SUNA Traffic Channel.

Comments

  • gish @Loughlan

    On the topic of Suna: Too bad the only ones that support Suna are the Mio and Navway(melway) units.

    My HTC Touch Dual runs Destinator and TomTom with no hope of Suna coverage anytime soon.

    0
  • schmy @Schmy

    Here's a handy hint to avoid Speed Camera detection:

    Don't speed.

    Someone had to say this...

    0
  • CITIZENDEE Guest

    Schmy - I agree. If you need to pre-plan every trip with a subscription to show you where speed cameras are, then chances are your driving makes you dangerous to be on the roads.

    0

