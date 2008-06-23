Avoid speed cameras with Speedwarnings

Heading out in the car but don't want to get pulled up by cops or caught out by speed cameras? Speedwarnings offers an SMS update service; text a regional shortcode to receive regular updates on police and camera activity in your area (as tracked by parent company Road Info; there's a phone number for ringing in your own reports). The site also offers the slightly less socially questionable option of fuel price updates for cheap service stations in Mebourne, though at 55 cents a message you'd want to be getting a big discount to make the subscription worthwhile. Speedwarnings currently covers Victoria only. If your GPS supports it, another alternative for general road information (including traffic levels and unexpected accidents) is the SUNA Traffic Channel.