Australia's best Web 2.0 applications

Although Web 2.0 apps are pretty much global by definition, developers still have to live somewhere — and some sites (like Lifehacker AU, ahem) do work better with a local flavour. Futurist Ross Dawson has compiled a list of the Top 100 Australian Web 2.0 Applications. Top of the charts is mobile community Mig33, followed by enterprise wiki Confluence and art sharing site Red Bubble. Any obvious examples missing? Choices you'd have made differently? Check out the full list then let us know in the comments.
Top 100 Australian Web 2.0 Applications list

