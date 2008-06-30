Audio-Convert-Mod Transforms Sound Files with No Fuss

Linux only: If you've got a batch of audio files to convert, or you're just not keen on messing with a full-fledged editor to do the job, Audio-Convert-Mod, a free Linux utility, has you covered. The straight-forward app takes in files, asks you how and where to convert them to, and does the work—no fuss, no muss. You'll need a few packages related to the various formats you'll want to work with, but the app seems to handle MP3s, M4P/M4A (unprotected, of course), Ogg Vorbis, and other formats with relative east. Audio-Convert-Mod is a free download for Linux systems only; it comes pre-packaged for Fedora systems, but I had no trouble installing using the alien tool in Ubuntu.